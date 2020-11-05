What Parts of Europe Are Locked Down or Under Curfew?

Single-use face masks used to prevent the spread of the coronavirus are left to dry on a balcony in the southern neighborhood of Vallecas in Madrid, Spain, a county where nearly 36,000 have died and more than 1.2 million have contracted the virus. The real infection tally could be at least three times higher. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

PARIS (AFP) — Lockdowns, curfews and tough restrictions are being imposed across Europe as it struggles to cope with the second wave of the coronavirus.

Here are the latest measures being taken:

Lockdowns

BRITAIN: England’s second lockdown starts Thursday for a month following neighboring Wales and Northern Ireland. Schools and universities stay open with cafes and restaurants allowed to offer takeaways.

FRANCE: Schools also remain open after the country went back into lockdown on October 30, having earlier imposed curfews on some major cities.

GREECE: Three-week lockdown starts Saturday, with Greeks needing an authorization by text message to leave their homes. Primary schools and creches stay open.

IRELAND: The first country in Europe to go back into lockdown on October 22. Schools remain open.

WALES: Two-week lockdown began the day after Ireland. Some secondary schools closed.

Voluntary lockdowns

GERMANY: Bars, restaurants and leisure facilities closed since Monday, with people urged to stay at home.

PORTUGAL: More than two-thirds of the population urged not to leave home except to go to work, school and do food shopping.

NORWAY: Premier Erna Solberg appealed Thursday for people to “stay home as much as possible” and avoid social contact even though the country has one of the lowest rates of the virus in Europe.

SWITZERLAND: Nonessential shops closed in Geneva and its region, with people urged only to leave home when strictly necessary.

Curfews

ITALY: Local nighttime curfews go national Friday, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

SPAIN: Under a similar curfew since October 26.

BELGIUM: Despite being called a lockdown, people are free to move around during the day. All non-essential shops closed, with homeworking now the norm. A curfew ending at 5 a.m. has been in force since October 19.

CZECH REPUBLIC: Shops must close at 8:00 pm and on Sundays with curfew from 9 p.m.

AUSTRIA: Curfew since Tuesday, with museums, cinemas, theatres and swimming pools shut. Birthday parties and Christmas markets banned.

SLOVAKIA, SLOVENIA, CYPRUS, LUXEMBOURG: All under curfew.

KOSOVO: Curfew only for over 65s.

Other curbs

POLAND: Cinemas and most shopping centers closed.

THE NETHERLANDS: Cinemas, museums and other public spaces shut.

SWEDEN: People in some areas advised to limit social contact and avoid sharing closed spaces.

