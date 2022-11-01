Tuesday, November 1, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

What do stores owe shoplifters?

PHILADELPHIA — A federal judge in Pennsylvania denied summary judgment to Old Navy, which was sued by a customer who says store employees should have protected her from being spit on, punched and kicked in the head by another customer after the plaintiff tried to shoplift. Whether the store owed the shoplifter a duty to protect her from danger is a matter for a jury to decide.

/ November 1, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...