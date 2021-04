SAN FRANCISCO — A federal court in California dismissed, with leave to amend, a class action against weight loss app Noom and FullStory, alleging FullStory’s “session replay” software, which records what visitors are doing on the Noom website, amounts to illegal wiretapping and violates users’ right to privacy. The plaintiffs have not plausibly pleaded wiretapping, the court ruled.

