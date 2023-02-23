Thursday, February 23, 2023
Waters of the United States

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky filed a federal lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency, claiming it redefined the term “waters of the United States” in a way that “usurps” the state’s role in caring for waters and lands, and created “significant regulatory burdens.”

/ February 22, 2023

Read the complaint here.

