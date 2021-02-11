Water Wars Heat Up in California

Competition is heating up among California cities over an increasingly rare and valuable commodity — water.

The Kern River. (Courthouse News photo / Dustin Manduffie)

(CN) — Water makes the world go ‘round, and a major player in California’s breadbasket doesn’t want to part with more than they have already.

The city of Bakersfield, and the Kern County Water Agency are suing nearby water districts over their plan to skim water from Kern County sources for transport to other parts of the state — water that county officials say they need for themselves.

The Kern Fan Groundwater Storage Project is a $246 million dollar water storage project planned for California’s south San Joaquin Valley.

The water bank, which was awarded $67.5 million in California Prop 1 water storage funds, would eventually store up to 100,000 acre-feet of unallocated water from the Kern River and local State Water Project sources during wet years. It’s projected to begin operation in 2029 if all goes to plan.

The current design includes up to 1,300 acres of recharge basin facilities in Kern County, construction of up to 12 recovery wells in the county and construction of water conveyance facilities including a canal, pipelines and pump stations.

The plan also calls for a new turnout at the California Aqueduct to convey water between project facilities and the establishment of an “ecosystem account” that would provide for the storage of up to 25,000 acre-feet of unallocated water.

The Kern River flows through the foothills and into the southern San Joaquin Valley a few miles northeast of the Bakersfield, and residents have been regularly diverting and using this water, when it’s actually available, to meet their growing needs over the years.

Because of the city’s explosive growth since 1976 and the expansion of local agriculture, residents are increasingly dependent on water from the Kern River as outside sources of water continue to dry up.

Kern County was wracked by a major drought just a few years back, and they’ve been slowly recovering since 2015. The petitioners say one of the more troubling aspects of the project is a plan to sell or transfer water from the Kern River out of the area to Southern California, including Orange County, all without the knowledge, much less the approval, of Kern County residents and local farmers.

According to the complaints, project planners have intentionally obscured that part of the plan to avoid public scrutiny.

“The question of who decides, in the absence of the GSAs [groundwater sustainability agencies], constituents, and stakeholders all coming together, ultimately it’s the court and that’s what I’m hoping that we can avoid,” said Eric Averett, general manager of the Rosedale-Rio Bravo Water Storage District, at an environmental law conference last fall. “The problem is that if you look at the adjudications around the state, there is no clear standard.”

The city of Bakersfield and the Kern County Water Agency claim the project, approved by the Irvine Ranch Water District and Averett’s Rosedale-Rio Bravo Water Storage District, will “alter and affect the environment in Kern County” and threaten a vital source of water for the community.

In their two separate lawsuits, Bakersfield and the water agency say planners neglected to conduct a proper California Environmental Quality Act report to assess the project’s impacts on the region, as required by law.

They claim the sparse report the water districts did submit glossed over important details such as the location of the aqueduct turnout and the terms of a planned water exchange with Roseville, and neglected to evaluate a range of viable alternatives.

City and county officials say that diverting local surface water from the Kern River and other sources to the storage project will deprive Bakersfield residents of an important source of drinking water. According to their complaint, the project could also hamper water reliability, degrade the quality of the region’s drinking water, harm the local environment and habitat and threaten drinking water access across the county.

As it stands now, many valley farmers are trading water like wares on an internet marketplace. Like anything else in a consumer economy, farmers with too much water place listings that farmers with too little water can bid on. Supply and demand dictate the price — and higher prices paid by farmers inevitably trickle down to consumers.

“The water trading is a little bit more like Craigslist than it is NASDAQ, but it creates an opportunity to link willing sellers and willing buyers through the platform where they can begin negotiations with respect to their water purchases or sales,” Averett said.

Petitioners claim the water districts involved are attempting to rubber stamp the project in secret without performing the kind of comprehensive environmental study that normally accompanies a project of its size and scope. They believe such a study would reveal enough deleterious effects to call the entire project into question, which they say is precisely why project planners have avoided doing one.

Rather than conduct a comprehensive study, project planners instead prepared a minimalist Environmental Impact Report in connection with the project “which does not comply with the policy purpose or specific requirements of the CEQA,” according to the pair of complaints.

Petitioners say the report is filled with errors, omissions and misleads policy makers into believing the water storage project will have less of a negative impact on the river and other nearby sources than it likely will.

City and county officials are seeking writs of mandate to prevent the project from being certified without planners first completing a real environmental impact review to address their concerns. They also seek a permanent injunction to void the project’s existing approvals and prevent the water districts involved from moving forward with any part of the project that could affect the physical landscape or environment of Kern County.

Representatives from the Kern County Water Agency, the city of Bakersfield, the Groundwater Banking Joint Powers Authority, the Rio Bravo Water Storage District and the Irvine Ranch Water District all declined to comment due to the ongoing litigation.