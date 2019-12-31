Law 

Water Supply

SAN FRANCISCO – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is not entitled to summary judgment in a suit brought by nonprofit groups that claim fluoridation chemicals added to public water supplies are neurotoxic, a federal court in California ruled

While the plaintiffs have adequately alleged a neurotoxic harm – headaches – the court determined that a reasonable juror may still find that the EPA is entitled to a favorable verdict and thus, also denied summary judgment to the nonprofits. 

