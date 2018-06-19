Watchdog Group Slams Effort to Merge California Into Regional Power Grid

LOS ANGELES (CN) – A cluster of Enron-era lobbyists are threatening California’s transition away from reliance on fossil fuels with a bill that would push the state into a regional utilities trading market, according a report released Monday.

If passed, Assembly Bill 813 could eliminate California’s control of its own electricity market and force the state to buy power generated in other coal-heavy states, report author Liza Tucker said in an interview.

“It is the same bag of goods sold by Enron that put prices through the roof [for consumers],” she said. “We’ll be paying more for transmission than if we had our own systems.”

The 48-page report by taxpayer advocacy group Consumer Watchdog, “Betting Against The House: How California’s Leaders Could Gamble Away Our Energy Future On A Western Power Trading Casino,” said the plan will undermine California’s control of carbon emissions and pollution from power plants and lead to the overturning of California laws.

Under the terms of the proposed bill, California would be lumped together with up to ten western states in the grid of a wholesale power market stretching from Canada to Baja, California.

The scheme doesn’t make sense to Tucker, since California’s three major investor-owned utilities are on track to generate half their retail sales from green energy sources by 2020, already operating mostly free of coal.

But President Trump’s Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has the power to change market rules and reverse that trend, Tucker said.

Additionally, California residents could represent 70 percent of the regional market’s power demands, depending on how many western states join.

“Californians could end up paying the lion’s share for multibillion-dollar transmission lines built in Wyoming, for example, to facilitate billionaires’ wind and coal power exports,” Tucker said.

The report called the bill a “scheme that will leave the market open to trading manipulation.” It also says residents would see a surge in electricity rates if the bill passes.

Since 2009, California utilities users have paid $700 million for losses created via trading of an obscure financial instrument pegged to California’s power transmission rights.

According to the report, a western regional market will only open up California to more sophisticated forms of the price-gouging that may already be occurring in California’s electricity market.

The report identifies Ralph Cavanagh, a key supporter of the bill and a former Enron-backer, as acknowledging the danger posed to California’s environmental laws by Trump appointees at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

“Billionaire investors, energy companies, and Wall Street banks see big profits off power exports to California that a regional power trading market would facilitate,” Tucker wrote in the report. “They see big opportunities in building expensive new transmission lines underwritten largely by Californians to vastly expand a speculative commodities market in which contracts for electricity, whether dirty or clean, are bought and sold like pork bellies.”

AB 813, authored by 41st District Assemblymember Chris Holden, D-Pasadena, will be heard Tuesday in the California Senate. If approved, it will move onto the Senate judiciary committee.

The report said Holden is the fourth largest recipient in the Assembly of contributions from energy companies. He received a total of $71,750 between 2011-2018, according to campaign finance documents.

Jamie Court, president of Consumer Watchdog, said in an interview that California officials are “being pressed by former allies of Enron and energy traders on a plan that will benefit billionaires and Wall Street and put ratepayers and the environment at risk.”

Enron was a U.S. energy-trading and utilities company that facilitated one of the biggest accounting frauds in history, using false narratives to inflate revenues.

Court said lobbyists are peddling the idea that a western regional power trading market will help the state “do things more efficiently and help build a green energy future.”

“California officials haven’t learned the lesson,” he said. “When you turn the industry over to a speculative market, consumers will suffer.”

The report said the effort to pass the bill is tied to a plan to skip out on responsibility for the worst wildfire season in California history.

A separate piece of legislation – Senate Bill 1088, sponsored by state Senator Bill Dodd, R-Napa Valley – would absolve utilities shareholders of financial liability when their equipment is implicated in sparking fires.

“We’re flying the red flag and letting legislators know who they’re in bed with,” Court said. “This opens the door to Enron all over again.”

Like this: Like Loading...