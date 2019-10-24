Warren Riding High in California, Iowa and National Polls

(CN) – After a week of polls indicating former Vice President Joe Biden remains the Democratic front-runner for the 2020 presidential race, Senator Elizabeth Warren got some good news Thursday: She landed atop two state polls and a national survey of Democrats.

A Change Research poll reports the Massachusetts senator has a small but notable lead in the Democratic stronghold of California, with 28% support among Democratic primary voters. This puts Warren four points ahead of her closest rival, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who sits at 24%. Biden comes in third for California Democrats with 19%.

Fourth in Golden State is South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 9%. California Senator Kamala Harris rounds out the top five in her home state at 8%.

Warren also holds a lead in Iowa, the first state to go to the polls with a caucus being held in February. According to a new Civiqs poll Warren enjoys 28% support of Democrats in the Hawkeye State, an eight-point lead over a surging Buttigieg at 20%.

Sanders pulls in a close third with 18% support from Iowa Democrats. Biden, widely viewed a front-runner, takes fourth place with just 12%.

No other Democratic candidates polled above double-digits in the Hawkeye State.

Nationally, Warren enjoys a similar advantage. A Quinnipiac University poll reports the Massachusetts senator has pulled away from the pack of candidates with 28% support among Democratic voters and Democratic-leaning independents across the country. Biden comes up seven points shy of Warren at 21% and Sanders enjoys 15%.

The poll puts Buttigieg’s support at 10%, Harris at 5%, and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar at 3%. No other Democratic candidate saw more than 1% support nationally in Thursday’s poll.