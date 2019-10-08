Warren Pulls Ahead of 2020 Presidential Hopefuls in New Poll

(CN) – Senator Elizabeth Warren has pulled ahead of the Democrats vying for the White House in 2020 according to a poll released Tuesday, riding momentum from September that propelled her in front of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, recovering from a heart attack last week, rounded out the top three while businessman Andrew Yang climbed to 3% to qualify for the November debate.

Meanwhile, voter appetite for impeachment remains divided according to the Quinnipiac University poll: 45% of registered voters support removing President Donald Trump from office, while 49% are opposed.

Just 51% of voters say the impeachment inquiry is justified, while 43% – including 88% of Republicans – call it a witch hunt, according to the poll. An overwhelming number of Democrats (92%) say the impeachment inquiry should move forward.

In a statement, Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Mallo said, “Despite a week of blistering partisan exchanges, the sound and fury over whistle blowers and impeachment, the needle hardly moves. The country remains closely divided on whether to impeach and remove President Trump from office, and his base remains granite solid.”

The results shifted slightly from the previous week when the divide was split 47% to 47% and back in September before any formal talks of impeachment grabbed headlines 57% of voters were opposed, according to Quinnipiac’s study.

Who do Americans see beating Trump at the polls in 2020? Any of the top three contenders, with Biden beating Trump 51% to 40%, Sanders 49% to 42% and Warren 49% to 41%.

Overall, Warren leads the pack of Democratic candidates at 29%, Biden at 26% and dropping a bit is Sanders at 16%. No other candidate in the running tops 4%, providing a major setback for California Senator Kamala Harris who came in at 3%, tying with Yang. Harris received more bad news Tuesday, when California’s senior senator Dianne Feinstein endorsed Biden for president.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker received 2%, South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg received 4% and American philanthropist Tom Steyer did not break 1%. But all three qualify for the November Democratic primary debate with Biden, Harris, Warren and Sanders.

The poll of 1,483 self-identified registered voters taken between Oct. 4-7 has a margin of error of 3.1%. A poll of 646 Democratic and independent voters who lean Democratic has a 4.7% margin of error.