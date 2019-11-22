Warren Names Three Congresswomen as Campaign Co-Chairs

(CN) – Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren has announced her campaign co-chairs – and they’re all women.

Freshman Democratic Congresswomen Deb Haaland of New Mexico, Katie Porter of California and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts will join the Warren camp, her campaign said in a press release Friday. All three reps were first elected to Congress in 2018 and are known for their grassroots organizing skills. Porter also flipped a Republican district.

“Reps. Haaland, Porter, and Pressley were … part of the wave of women who volunteered, organized, and won up-and-down the ticket,” the campaign said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what specifically the co-chairs’ roles would be, and the campaign did not immediately respond to questions Friday, but they have already publicly endorsed Warren and traveled around the country to speak about her with voters.

“Together, we will continue building a grassroots movement to root out corruption in Washington and make our democracy work for everyone, not just the wealthy and well-connected,” Warren said in a statement. “Deb, Katie, and Ayanna are relentless advocates for working families. It’s an incredible honor to have these three persistent women on our team.”

Warren tweeted a video Friday that included clips of Haaland, Pressley and Porter endorsing her.

“I say the president is no match for a woman with a plan,” Haaland says in the video.

Porter expressed enthusiasm for Warren’s candidacy in a statement Friday.

“[Warren] understands that corruption is the reason our government has failed to solve the crises we face, like the racial wealth gap, the gun violence epidemic, and climate change. She has the courage to recognize corruption as the problem, to name it, and to take it on,” said Porter.

Pressley broke with the self-titled progressive “squad” of freshman lawmakers to endorse Warren earlier this month. In response to Pressley’s post of her endorsement video on Twitter, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — who has endorsed Bernie Sanders — simply typed a heart emoji.

Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, fellow members of “The Squad,” have also endorsed Sanders, Warren’s progressive rival.

Earlier this week, Haaland published an op-ed in Indian Country Today endorsing Warren.

“Elizabeth Warren recognizes the painful history of America’s mistreatment of Native peoples and the federal government’s responsibility in perpetuating these injustices. She understands that the US government has a responsibility to fulfill the trust and treaty obligations– and that our government owes every Native family a fighting chance at a better life,” Haaland wrote.

When pro-charter school protesters interrupted a Warren rally Thursday in Atlanta, Pressley expertly took over the mic, and the moment went viral.

“No one is here to quiet you,” she told the protesters. “Least not this black woman, who knows what it is when people have tried to put me in a corner and tell me to be silent.”

“You are welcome here,” Pressley said, drawing cheers with her remarks.