Warren Looks Ahead to 2020 in Boston New Year’s Eve Speech

BOSTON (CN) – During a New Year’s Eve speech in downtown Boston on the one-year anniversary of her 2020 campaign announcement, Senator Elizabeth Warren asked a church full of supporters to imagine a new day for America under her presidency.

“So, just for a moment, here in this place of ideas that took root and shaped a nation, here on the eve of a New Year, let us come together to imagine,” Warren said Tuesday from the pulpit of the Old South Meeting House. “Imagine what our country will look like, imagine what your own life will look like, when we finally turn the page on this chapter in our history.”

Warren, who has consistently been a critic of President Donald Trump, attacked his administration’s immigration, economic and social policies.

“People are afraid. Afraid for their families and neighbors. Afraid for the children locked in our detention centers and the children on lockdown in our schools. Afraid for women, LGBTQ people, especially trans people whose rights will be decided in the Supreme Court next year. Afraid for our country. Afraid for our planet,” she said. “And the danger they feel is real.”

On the campaign trail, Warren, along with Senator Bernie Sanders, has been critical of fellow Democratic candidates who have accepted large donations from wealthy and corporate interests. Although she did not name anyone specifically, she continued pressing that issue in Tuesday’s speech.

“Imagine a nation where politicians do not have to kiss the rings of the wealthy,” she said.

The two-story building has an official capacity of 550 people, and both levels were packed with Warren supporters.

The historic church in downtown Boston is where American revolutionary leaders organized what became known as the Boston Tea Party.

“For half a century leading up to the American Revolution, this place served not only for prayer, but also as a safe haven to test out our early ideas of freedom, justice and equality,” Warrens said.

Freshman Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, whose district includes most of Boston, introduced Warren.

“I’m proud to introduce to the woman that makes me believe in the possibility of 2020,” she said.

Pressley broke ranks with her fellow members of the so-called “Squad” to endorse Warren. Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib have come out in favor of Sanders.

Pressley had served on the Boston City Council for eight years when she upset former Democratic Congressman Mike Capuano in a primary challenge in 2018. Pressley is running for reelection in 2020, but so far no Democratic or Republican challengers have emerged.

Warren has served as a U.S. senator for Massachusetts since her upset victory in 2012 over popular GOP incumbent Scott Brown. She easily won reelection in 2018 with 60% of the vote.

Former Vice President Joe Biden continues to lead nationally, with the support of 32% of voters in a Morning Consult poll of over 17,000 Democratic voters from Dec. 23 to 29. Sanders came in second with 21%, followed by Warren at 14% and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 8%.

Iowa’s Democratic caucus on Feb. 3 marks the first official contest of the primary season. In the Hawkeye State, Buttigieg currently leads the polls with the support of 24% of voters, according to a Civiqs poll of 600 voters taken Dec. 12 to 16.

In that same poll, Sanders is second with 21%, followed by Warren with 18% and Biden with 15%.

MassINC conducted the most recent official primary poll in Massachusetts back in October. At that point, Warren had 33% of the support of Bay State Democrats, followed 18% for Biden and 15% for Sanders.

Massachusetts voters will have to wait until Super Tuesday on March 3 to make their selection.