Warren Just Behind Sanders With 3rd Quarter Funding Haul

(CN) – Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren raised $24.6 million from 943,000 donations this quarter, her campaign announced Friday.

“Celebrate. Say ‘woo-hoo!’ (quietly, if you need to, depending on where you’re reading this),” Warren’s campaign manager Roger Lau said in a post announcing the news on Medium.com.

“Put on your favorite Elizabeth Warren T-shirt. Text a friend to share the good news. Close your eyes and picture Wall Street bankers scowling into their catered breakfast. And picture an America where political and economic power is in the hands of working people — not just the rich and powerful.”

Lau said the campaign received an average contribution of $26 from more than half a million people. More than 300,000 of those third-quarter donors made their first-ever contribution. Lau also noted Warren’s grassroots campaign didn’t take any money from Washington lobbyists, corporate political action committees or any other PACs.

“Instead, she got to spend her time traveling across the country, hosting town halls, taking tens of thousands of selfies, and hearing directly from people about what’s on their minds,” he wrote.

Both Warren and lefty rival Bernie Sanders claim to be 100% grassroots-funded, a term without a firm definition but emphasized by the campaigns as eschewing donations from groups like drug companies and fossil fuel executives, while also refusing to hold closed-door fundraisers. Both have used funds left over from previous campaigns held before they refused big donors, The Washington Post reported last month.

Sanders and Warren combined raised about $50 million this quarter, while high-dollar fundraisers Kamala Harris, Joe Biden and Pete Buttigeg raised just $46 million combined, CNN political correspondent MJ Lee noted.

Sanders led the way in donations this quarter, raking in $25.3 million, followed by Warren. Former Vice President Joe Biden, leading in most polls, collected just $15 million, behind Mayor Pete Buttigeg of South Bend, Indiana, whose haul totaled $19 million.

Warren overtook Biden in a Quinnipiac University poll late last month.

Kamala Harris, Andrew Yang and Cory Booker rounded out the top third-quarter earners with $11.6 million, $10 million and $6 million, respectively.

Together with fundraising committees and the Republican National Committee, President Trump raised $125 million for his re-election campaign this quarter. The Democrats are currently fundraising independently, without the Democratic National Committee.

Warren thanked supporters on Twitter Friday.

“I’m grateful down to my toes,” she wrote.