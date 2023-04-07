Friday, April 7, 2023
Warrantless blood draw

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A federal court in Wisconsin sided with a deputy sheriff accused of violating a man’s Fourth Amendment rights after he ordered a warrantless blood draw on the man while he was in the hospital following his fifth DUI. The action was reasonable, rules the court, and even if it wasn’t, the deputy is immune from liability.

