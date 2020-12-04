Warning of ‘Bleak’ Future, Biden Calls on Congress to Pass Covid Stimulus

President-elect Joe Biden speaks about jobs at The Queen theater, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(CN) — President-elect Joe Biden called on Congress and President Donald Trump to pass a stimulus package as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage, prompting record numbers of deaths and hospitalizations as well as shutdowns that will hurt small businesses and the American economy.

“This situation is urgent and if we don’t act now, the future will be bleak,” Biden said during a Friday press conference in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden said he was encouraged by the $900 billion stimulus deal currently being hammered out in Congress, but also said it amounted to a “down payment” as Americans will need more help to get to the other side of the public health and economic crisis.

“Congress will need to act again in January,” he said.

The call came amid a grim jobs report as nonfarm payrolls added 245,000 jobs in November, which is paltry compared to the 610,000 in October. The number also fell well short of Wall Street’s forecast of 440,000 new jobs.

“This report shows an economy that is ailing amid one of the worst economic and job crises in history,” Biden said.

The federal government needs to put money in the hands of everyday Americans with urgency, the president-elect said.

“Folks aren’t looking for a handout, they just need help,” he said. “They are in trouble through no fault of their own.”

Should Congress fail to reach a deal, 12 million Americans are set to lose unemployment benefits when the previous deal expires after Christmas.

“Emergency paid leave will end and moratoriums on evictions will expire,” Biden said.

Small businesses are struggling too. Restaurants, hotels, concert venues, airlines and the travel industry as a whole continue to flail amid the public health crisis that has caused some states to frequently oscillate between lockdowns and reopenings.

This is a developing story.