War forces Germany to chart a new future – and that’s not been easy

“Once a decision is made and something is considered of existential importance, the state and the system can move very, very quickly to change things and move things in a new direction,” Clarkson said.

This, he said, was clearly seen with its impressive shift away from Russian natural gas.

“If Germany had not quickly found a replacement, the entire economic model would have ground to a halt and that would have caused huge problems,” Clarkson said.

In the past year, Germany in conjunction with other EU countries has replaced Russian energy by increasing gas and oil imports from countries such as Norway, Qatar, Algeria, Libya and the U.S.

At the same time, Germany pushed to quickly build liquefied natural gas terminals and employ floating LNG terminals to receive gas tanker shipments. Since August, Germany has not received any Russian gas.

Meanwhile, Germany also has sped up its programs to boost renewable energy sources and offered households and businesses substantial subsidies to invest in green infrastructure – such things as solar panels, wind turbines and heat pumps. Rising energy costs forced Germany last October to set up a 200 billion euro ($210 billion) subsidy fund to shield businesses and households from the price shock.

“I think American observers, even German observers themselves, tend to underestimate the sheer level of German industrial power, the sheer level of industrial, manufacturing, engineering capacity of German society and how advanced Germany is technologically in some areas,” Clarkson said.

But doubts remain about just how ready – or capable – Germany is to actually follow through on the pledges Scholz made in his Zeitenwende speech.

One year after the speech, Germany has been heavily criticized by Western commentators, think tanks, experts and political allies for not moving faster on rebuilding its military and for remaining hesitant to take the lead.

Two Leopard 2 tanks are seen in action at the Field Marshal Rommel Barracks in Augustdorf, Germany, on Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

Most notably, in recent months Scholz was excoriated by allies for taking so long to decide on whether to send Ukraine its Leopard tanks, a move the chancellor took only after getting a commitment from U.S. President Joe Biden that the U.S. will send American Abrams tanks too.

Meanwhile, the 100 billion euro military fund remains largely unspent and this year's military budget still stands at about only 1.4% of GDP, well below the 2% pledge.

Since the fall of the Berlin Wall, the Bundeswehr has shrunk drastically as German leaders saw little reason to invest in it because the Soviet threat vanished and they felt the money could be better spent elsewhere. Then in the lean years following the Great Recession, the Bunderwehr's budget was cut further, though spending has increased steadily since 2015.

“It was cut to the bone,” Clarkson said. “Restructuring your energy market was straightforward – building inter-connectors and building LNG terminals. Rebuilding a military involves hiring more people and buying all kinds of different pieces of equipment, expanding the air force, and fixing the navy. So, that is going to take a lot of time.”

Driedger said his country's careful stance following the Ukraine war can be seen as a continuation of the reactive nature of German foreign policy.

“In a way, there's a continuity in Germany before and after Zeitenwende,” he said. “Before Zeitenwande, people were saying: 'Let's do what we always do, namely negotiate, try to get Russia to the negotiating table and threaten sanctions that we deem OK for our own interests.'

“Then pressure builds up, Zeitenwende happens, you have a dramatic change in the policy,” he said. “Then the new logic is: 'Well, let's keep doing that, right. Let's support Ukraine, let's try to avoid nuclear war, we will send what we have to, but we will not act proactively.'”

However, he said Germans aren't about to reconsider their support for Ukraine and turn back to a policy of Ostpolitik.

“The Russian aggression against Ukraine – at least since 2022 – doesn't lend itself so much to the Cold War analogy,” he said. “It lends itself much more to another important war that German society well remembers and that's 1939: An aggressive, chauvinistic, major power attacking a small neighboring state. So, in that image Ukraine would be Poland and I think that is why even among German pacifists there is a big confusion and a lot of open questions that they haven't resolved for themselves.”

After a year into the war in Ukraine, Driedger said German society is divided over what their country's position should be.

“We are now at this situation where some are saying, 'Well, weapons will only lead to escalation;' and – this is new – certain sectors are saying, 'Well, peace through victory.'”

He said Germany still hasn't really had a national debate on whether victory for Ukraine is “feasible, possible and desirable for Ukraine or will it inevitably lead to Moscow bombarding the rest of the world with nuclear weapons.”

Prominent Germans from an older generation – including feminist activist Alice Schwarzer and Jurgen Habermas, a towering figure in German philosophy – are calling for peace negotiations, something more than 60% of Germans agree with.

“The majority in Germany was absolutely dumbfounded” when Russia attacked Ukraine, Driedger said.

A year later, Germany finds itself militarily involved in a war that has thrown into question the future of the EU and globalization – the very foundations that helped Germany thrive – and is struggling under the weight of inflation, high energy costs and signs of recession.

All of this is weighing on Scholz's coalition government of Social Democrats, Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats with all three parties seeing public support drain away and the opposition conservatives are back on top of the polls.

