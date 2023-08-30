Wednesday, August 30, 2023
WAP lyrics clear copyright suit

MANHATTAN — A federal court in New York found in favor of Atlantic Records in a copyright action alleging Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B copied the self-represented litigant’s song “Grab Em by the Pussy.” Neither the songs “WAP” nor “Thot Shit” infringed on the song because the challenged lyrics, such as “pussy so wet” and “niggas wildin’,” are common phrases in popular music, not lyrics original to the author.

/ August 30, 2023

Read the ruling here.

