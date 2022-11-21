Monday, November 21, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Wanted

PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania appeals court upheld the 15-day prison sentence and $600 fine that was levied against a man who printed out and distributed “wanted” flyers for someone he had a long-running dispute with.

/ November 21, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...