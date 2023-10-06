Want to destroy democracy? Pervert language

At the urging of a singer-songwriter in the dog park, I just reread George Orwell’s “1984.” And I must say, it’s all come true.

Orwell foresaw it all:

We shall have a compulsory Two Minutes of Hate, every day, sponsored by Big Brother.

Our celebration of national unity shall be called Hate Week.

We shall have two-way telescreens.

We shall be punishable for Thoughtcrime.

We shall have novel-writing machines.

We shall repudiate morality while we lay claim to it.

We shall have mandatory submission to the Junior Anti-Sex League.

Children shall be lauded as heroes for denouncing their parents’ thoughtcrimes.

We shall succumb to, but not be aware of, Big Brother’s dictum: “Who controls the present controls the past.”

We shall enforce “protective stupidity” in defense of the state.

Orwell elaborated:

“The only recognized purpose of marriage was to beget children for the service of the Party. Sexual intercourse was to be looked on as a slightly disgusting minor operation, like having an enema. … The Party was trying to kill the sex instinct, or, if it could not be killed, then to distort it and dirty it.”

He elaborated further:

“We shall abolish the orgasm. Our neurologists are at work upon it now. … There will be no laughter, except the laugh of triumph over a defeated enemy. There will be no art, no literature, no science. When we are omnipotent we shall have no need of science. … If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping upon a human face — forever.”

And of course: We shall all demonstrate Loyalty to the Party: “Even the humblest Party member is expected to be competent, industrious, and even intelligent within narrow limits, but it is also necessary that he should be a credulous and ignorant fanatic whose prevailing fears are fear, hatred, and orgiastic triumph. In other words it is necessary that he should have the mentality appropriate to a state of war. It does not matter whether the war is actually happening, and, since no decisive victory is possible, it does not matter whether the war is going well or badly. All that is needed is that a state of war should exist.”

Let me update this scary book with recent quotes from even scarier people.

“Don't forget that if the Left had their way, they'd take away your [barbecue] grill.”

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn — posted Sept. 5, 2023, the day after Labor Day

“The Left is desperate for COVID to come back. Real America says NO WAY!”

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Sept. 4, 2023

"A party committed to killing your baby on the last day, or in some cases, committed to killing your baby up to 30 days after it's born."

Newt Gingrich on Democrats, August, 2023

“They're trying to interfere with an election. There's never been anything like it in our country before.”

Donald Trump, minutes after being arrested for attempting to steal the 2020 election, posted Aug. 25, 2023

“That is what won us the American Revolution.”

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on the U.S. Constitution, which was went into effect in 1789, eight years after the American Revolution – posted Aug. 28, 2023

“O, pardon me, thou bleeding piece of Earth, that I am meek and gentle with these butchers.”

Oh, I’m sorry, that was Shakespeare, Julius Caesar, Act III, sc. i

“For the past six years, discussion of substantive issues has been drowned in a sea of vituperation, lies, intolerance, breast-beating, and phony appeals to simmering hatreds and boiling-hot religion. Each time around, those who would benefit from our elections ‘system’ crank up the heat on their so-called enemies, trying to cast differences of opinion as heinous offenses against God, directed by Satan.”

Oh, I’m sorry, that was me, on this page, Nov. 10, 2022, under the headline “Want to destroy democracy? Pervert language”