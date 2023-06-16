Friday, June 16, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Friday, June 16, 2023
Wannabe jihadist sentencing

NEW YORK — The Second Circuit affirmed a 200-month sentence for a U.S. citizen from Long Island who attempted multiple times to enter Syria to join the Islamic State group and participate in jihad.

/ June 16, 2023

