Wannabe ISIS Terrorist Pleads Guilty in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (CN) — A California man who told undercover FBI agents he hoped to execute a Christmas Day bombing in San Francisco pleaded guilty Monday to attempting to provide support to ISIS.

The wannabe terrorist and former Marine was arrested in December 2017 after telling informants that he was ready to “funnel” people into a crowded San Francisco pier by detonating pipe bombs and then shoot at escaping tourists.

According to the plea agreement, Everitt Jameson, 26, volunteered to go to Syria for training and offered to provide the fake ISIS agent with $400 per month.

Jameson said Christmas Day was “the perfect day to commit the attack” and that he didn’t need an escape plan “because he was ready to die.”

Social media played a critical role in identifying and eventually arresting the tow truck driver, who was working in Modesto.

Investigators were drawn to Jameson after they noticed he “liked” and “loved” ISIS, and pro-terrorism Facebook posts in September 2017. Jameson sent a message to an informant posing as someone affiliated with ISIS that he was “committed wholeheartedly to [ISIS’s] cause.”

After several conversations, Jameson met with an informant in December 2017. Jameson, according to the plea agreement, reiterated that he was a trained infantryman and boasted that “we need something along the lines of New York or San Bernardino.” He said he wanted to kill people with both his vehicle and guns.

However, soon after the meeting Jameson got cold feet and told the FBI he could no longer carry out the attack.

“I also don’t think I can do this after all. I’ve reconsidered,” Jameson said, according to the plea agreement.

The FBI secured a search warrant from the Eastern District of California one day after Jameson backed out of another in-person meeting. Agents raided Jameson’s home and arrested him in December 2017.

Investigators did not find explosives but did recover a handwritten martyr letter that Jameson allegedly wrote after meeting with the informant.

“You all have brought this upon yourselves. There are no innocent Kuffar (non-Muslims)!” the letter states. “We have penetrated and infiltrated your disgusting country. These acts will continue until the lions of Islam overtake you.”

During the search, Jameson reiterated his dedication to ISIS and allegedly told agents he would be happy if a real attack was carried out.

The Central Valley native faces 15 years in federal prison and permanent supervised release, with sentencing scheduled for Sept. 4.

