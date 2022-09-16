Friday, September 16, 2022 | Back issues
Walmart walker

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana federal judge found in favor of Walmart on a shopper’s trip-and-fall lawsuit. The record indicated that the spot she tripped at was “open and obvious” and surveillance video showed she was looking either at her phone or inside her purse when she fell, not watching her step.

/ September 16, 2022

Read the ruling here.

