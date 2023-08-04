Wall Street fails to reclaim ground lost on good earnings, job numbers

The soft landing continues to take shape, but investors are hesitant to push the bull market too hard in response to positive jobs and earnings data.

MANHATTAN (CN) — Markets took a slight drop this week even in the face of relatively positive corporate earnings and job numbers that further buoy the idea of a soft economic landing.

With a few ups and downs during the week, by the closing bell on Friday the Dow Jones Industrial Average had lost 392 points for the week, with the S&P 500 decreasing 104 points and the Nasdaq falling 407 points.

Markets picked up on Friday after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its jobs report, which showed nonfarm payroll employment gained 187,000 jobs last month. On the positive side, hourly earnings increased by 0.4% to a 4.4% annualized rate, and the unemployment rate fell slightly to 3.5%, below the consensus and nearly the lowest it’s been in half a century.

The tempered job gains was most likely to a slowdown in government jobs, which gained only 15,000 jobs despite picking up 57,000 the previous month, while the private sector accounted for 172,000 of the jobs gained.

The report was less robust than the roughly 200,000 jobs expected for the month, and the jobs reports for May and June also were revised downward by 49,000 jobs. Nevertheless experts say it shows steady growth.

“A lot can change in three or four months, but as of now the soft landing narrative is taking hold,” Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial, said. “As long as consumers have more pent-up demand, firms will add to their payrolls to keep up with the consumer.”

The report also likely gives the Federal Reserve ammunition to pause during its September meeting and keep interest rates at the 5% to 5.25% range, despite wage growth continuing to rise. The central bank meets again on September 20.

“At face value, there is not much here that changes the narrative for the Fed,” said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management, noting softness in some sectors. “Overall, the jobs report does not change the outlook for the Fed as we are near the end of the hiking cycle, but rather provides additional evidence that the economy is moving in the direction they need to slow inflation, albeit slow.”

Earlier in the week, investors were happy with BLS employment openings and turnover report, known as the JOLTS report, which showed the labor market compressing to its tightest spot since April 2021, with 34,000 available positions in June compared with May. There is further room to squeeze, though, since there are about 2 million more job openings than before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

On Wednesday, though, payroll company ADP released its own employment report, showing companies added 324,000 jobs in July — about 130,000 more than most economists had expected. The numbers seemed a bit too rich for Wall Street’s blood, as equities ended that day down slightly.

The bulk of the gains in the ADP report were in the leisure and hospitality space, and all of the increase was among companies that employed fewer than 250 workers. Manufacturing lost about 36,000 jobs, and companies with more than 500 employees slashed about 67,000 jobs.

A raft of Big Tech earnings also helped keep markets in positive territory. In its report, Apple reported that, while its revenue dropped during its third quarter, it did so by less than forecast and net profits increased by 2.3%. What’s more, the company’s services division set an all-time record for revenue.

Fellow tech giant Amazon’s profit for its second quarter beat expectations with an 11% increase in net sales and $6.7 billion in net income. “It was another strong quarter of progress for Amazon,” CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement, noting strong advertising and growth at the company.

But other data points during the week pointed to an economic slowdown. The ISM services index fell in July from 53.9 to 52.7, continuing its downward trajectory and indicating that customer spending may dry up by the year’s end.

And while the ISM manufacturing index bumped up slightly, from 46 to 46.4, manufacturing employment shrunk by the largest amount since mid-2020, further supporting the economic-slowdown theory.

The headline-grabbing credit-rating downgrade of the United States earlier this week by Fitch Ratings from AAA to AA+ did not ruffle too many feathers. The credit rating agency noted an “erosion of governance” and rising government debt as the reasons for the slight downgrade, as well as its prediction for the U.S. economy to slip into a recession.

“The Fitch downgrade of the U.S. government’s credit rating is more of an embarrassment and a bad look than any reflection on the ability of the U.S. to pay back its creditors,” Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Financial Group, wrote in an investor’s note on Wednesday, noting that the recent debt limit political standoffs are just the usual examples of political gamesmanship.

Boockvar added, though, that foreign central banks have for the last several years sharply reduced their purchases of U.S. Treasuries. “U.S. debts and deficits have never mattered in terms of us losing the confidence of creditors, but I continue to wonder if this time things begin to matter,” he wrote.