Wait, what’s the question?

MILWAUKEE — A federal judge in Wisconsin questioned the Seventh Circuit’s wisdom on remand, complaining he was tasked to determine whether any party in this dispute between a Catholic school and a superintendent over public transportation services is owed damages or relief on state-law claims that have been abandoned for constitutional ones that the higher court opted not to consider. The court found in favor of the superintendent but expects immediate appeal of the issue.
