Voters with disabilities face new barriers over Texas voting law

"People [with disabilities] who still have family alive are lucky," her mother Linda added. "People who don’t have family alive are very unlucky these days."

Laura Halvorson, a Texan with muscular dystrophy and other disabilities, also provided a deposition in the lawsuit. After SB1 passed, she said she worried about not getting the voting assistance she needs.

"The way SB1 is written," she said in an email, "I can only have assistance if I am unable to see or write, [but] I can do both." However, "it is extremely fatiguing and often painful for me to write by hand" to do a mail-in ballot. When voting in person, "I am unable to move my arms enough to mark the ballot on touchscreen voting machines."

To help her with voting, Halvorson's personal assistants would have to swear an oath that she was unable to write by herself. Technically, that "would not be true," she said. Like Litzinger, Halvorson stated in her deposition that her assistants were unwilling to help this year out of fear of being prosecuted.

Halvorson was dismissive of arguments from Governor Abbott and others that SB 1 is necessary to prevent voter fraud.

"Statistics show there is little to no voting fraud in Texas. We already have one of the lowest voter turnouts in the country," she said. "It’s like they are doing everything in their power to make sure our voices are not heard."

Texas has a history of enacting barriers to the polls — and some of the provisions in SB 1 were struck down by courts even before the law was passed.

A 2018 injunction from a previous case prevents Texas from limiting language assistance and interpretation services. Likewise, a court order in the SB 1 fight from June also undid some other restrictions, citing the 2018 ruling.

Courts have resisted efforts by Texas to dismiss the lawsuit over SB 1, including in a ruling in from May. Still, it seems unlikely that the case will be fully resolved before voters head to the polls in November.

Even if more sections of SB 1 get struck down, the law could still have the effect of confusing and intimidating voters, said Lisa Snead, a lawyer with Disability Rights Texas who's involved in the SB 1 lawsuit.

Personal assistants make low wages and often come from marginalized groups themselves — making it unlikely that many would want to swear an oath "under penalty of perjury" that they hadn't helped a voter.

"Just that language in and of itself is going to create barriers," Snead said.

Besides, Snead said, there's ambiguity on what exactly constitutes helping a voter. What if a disabled voter paid for gas or bought someone a coffee in exchange for a ride to the polls? Would that count as a form of financial compensation?

"Voters without disabilities don’t have to swear anything — and a lot of voters with disabilities already face huge access issues," she added. "There are already so many barriers for people with disabilities to vote that even these quote-unquote little things become the straw that breaks the camel's back."

Reached for comment on what exactly is allowed and prohibited under SB 1, the Texas secretary of state's office declined to say, citing the ongoing litigation. Instead, a spokesperson sent a copy of the state's Handbook for Election Judges and Clerks, which poll workers use.

The handbook — with almost 100 pages of formal legal language and references to particular subsections of state election law — is hardly the type of document that voters could use as a reference guide. Confusingly, the booklet also includes references to rules that poll workers "may not enforce" given previous court orders.

Snead mentioned the case of Teri Saltzman, a legally blind voter in Pflugerville who also gave a deposition in the lawsuit. A self-described "avid voter" who has received training with the League of Women Voters, Saltzman isn't someone who typically struggles with navigating voting. And yet, after voting by mail in the March primary, Saltzman has been unable to figure out if her vote even counted.

Saltzman's problems started in January, when she applied for a mail-in ballot as she typically does. Her application was rejected, ostensibly because she'd used the wrong ID number.

In another hurdle created by SB 1, the law allows Texans to include their social security, driver's license or voter ID number when applying for a mail-in ballot — but they have to use the same number every time, even if they don't remember which one they used previously.

"I put them all on there," Saltzman said in an interview. "They weren't going to get me."

This time, when Saltzman reapplied, she was told she wasn't registered at all.

"I'm holding a voter registration in my hand," she said. "How can that be?"

Saltzman reached out to Disability Rights Texas for help — but after multiple calls with state officials, she was never able to figure out exactly what the problem was. She was able to vote by mail in March, but after the election she received another letter describing purported issues with her ballot.

"I have no idea if my vote counted," she said.

"Voting means a lot to me," Saltzman added. "I'm pretty angry. I've never had this problem before — ever."

She isn't sure what she'll do in November. She wants to vote by mail on principle, and because it's easier and more convenient than trying to vote in-person as a blind person.

"I don't want to give in to the governor," she said. "Then again, I want him gone, so I want my vote to count."

Like Litzinger, Saltzman she had the knowledge and resources to navigate some of these voting hurdles. Still, she worries about other voters in her position.

"I know my rights," she said, but there's a "small percentage of people with disabilities" who would be willing to call and fight to make sure their vote counted. "Being able to stand up for yourself is not an easy thing to do."

Litzinger may be disabled, but she's never let her conditions limit her life. "I understand my limitations," she said. "I like to push the envelope."

She has four degrees, including a masters in theology and a bachelors in public policy. She serves as a policy specialist with Texas Parent to Parent, a support group for families of people with disabilities. In 2019, Governor Abbott appointed her to a state committee focused on special education. She currently serves as vice-chair.

In her free time, Litzinger dances with Body Shift, a dance group for people of all abilities. She reads poetry with Lion and Pirate, an inclusive open mic. Her writing explores her experience living with disabilities, as well as the stigma she sometimes faces from people without them.

In a piece from shortly after SB 1 passed last year, Litzinger shared some of her thoughts on voting — and the new challenges she could face this November.

"We know we shouldn’t be intimidated. We know we’re still entitled to our disability accommodations," she wrote. "Come on Ableism, stop trying to change the turnout to keep yourself on stage."