Voters Have Their Minds Made Up About Impeachment: Poll

(CN) – As open hearings in President Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry began on Capitol Hill, a poll released Wednesday finds that most voters have already made up their minds and are unlikely to change their opinion about impeachment.

The Politico/Morning Consult poll shows that 62% of voters supporting or opposing impeachment say nothing in the inquiry will change their minds. Only 19% said there is a “small chance” that their opinions could change, while 8% said there’s “some chance” and 2% who said there is a “strong chance.”

The poll comes as members of the House Intelligence Committee questioned top U.S. diplomats William Taylor and George Kent about the president withholding security aide to Ukraine in exchange for dirt on his political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Even as the major TV and cable news networks plan to devote coverage to the hearings, a third of respondents said they’re not likely to watch the broadcasts. Another 31% said it’s “somewhat likely” they’ll watch the proceedings, while only 27% said it’s “very likely.”

Support for the impeachment inquiry remains strong as 50% say they support it in the new poll, compared to 44% in opposition. In last month’s poll, 50% of those surveyed said they supported the inquiry while 41% said they opposed it.

As with previous polls, support for the inquiry runs along party lines, with 82% support among Democrats and 81% opposition from Republicans. Among independent voters, 47% support the inquiry while 37% oppose it.

When asked if President Trump “abused his power to influence the 2020 election,” 49% said they believe he did compared to 34% who said he “was acting within his power as president.”

Regardless of their opinion on the impeachment inquiry and Trump’s likelihood of wrongdoing, a majority of those surveyed said they don’t expect the president to be removed from office. Sixty-two percent of respondents said they don’t believe it’s likely that the Senate will vote to remove Trump even if the House votes to impeach. Just 8% said the Senate is “very likely” to remove him.

The impeachment inquiry will continue Friday when Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine is expected to testify.