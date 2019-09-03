Voters Evenly Split on Whether Trump Will Win Re-Election

(CN) – Registered voters diverge almost evenly on whether President Donald Trump will win his bid for re-election in 2020, according to a poll released Tuesday.

The Hill-HarrisX poll found 40% of registered voters believe Trump will lose his seat in the White House in 2020 while 39% believe he will secure a second term.

Of the 1,001 registered voters surveyed, 21% said they were unsure that the president could win in 2020.

The poll, conducted between Aug. 23-24, found younger voters were less buoyant about the prospect of Trump’s re-election.

Among surveyed voters aged 18-34, 49% said Trump will lose in the next presidential election while the same opinion was shared by 44% of voters aged 65 and over.

The survey also found that 47% of women believe Trump will lose in the 2020 election compared to 33% of men.

The poll has a 3.1% margin of error.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has a steady lead over other 2020 presidential hopefuls in the race, though all top Democratic candidates would beat Trump – who launched his re-election bid in June – in a matchup according to a recent Quinnipiac poll.