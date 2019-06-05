Voters Consider Parcel Tax For LA School Funding

LOS ANGELES (CN) – Voters in Los Angeles went to the polls on Tuesday to decide the fate of a parcel tax meant to generate $500 million annually over the next 12 years, but opponents to the ballot measure say it is unclear how much a homeowner can expect to pay.

In January, the Los Angeles Unified School District ground to a halt when 30,000 educators went on strike to demand a hiring increase, a moratorium on charter school spending within the district, smaller classroom sizes and better pay for teachers.

School administrators argued there was not enough money to hire more librarians, nurses and special education instructors in the nation’s second largest school district, but the parties reached an agreement after the week-long strike.

A hiring increase will bring more staff to the school district, but school administration say funding will run out within two to three years.

Measure EE, which was drafted in February to generate a new source of funding for the district, would tax 16 cents per square foot of “habitable space” within the school district.

The tax is supported by United Teachers of Los Angeles, labor organizations and the current owner of the Los Angeles Clippers, Steve Ballmer.

Measure EE will only go into effect if two-thirds of voters approve it. Estimates show that homeowners within the school district would pay a little under $300 each year for the next 12 years. There are exceptions for senior citizens, people on a Supplemental Security Income and families who qualify for Social Security disability benefits.

A lawsuit filed by the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association claims the language in the measure does not clarify how much homeowners will be taxed if the measure goes into effect. The ambiguous language could leave taxpayers paying a tax for storage sheds or garages on their property, according to the complaint.

If approved, the money generated from the parcel tax would be used for the school district’s general fund, but would not go toward construction and land purchases.

Polls in Los Angeles for the special election closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday.



Like this: Like Loading...