Volkswagen settlement

OAKLAND, Calif. — A federal judge in California approved the settlement agreement in a class-action against Volkswagen, which allegedly sold Audi vehicles with defective direct-shift gearbox transmissions in the mid-2010s. Class members will be reimbursed for one transmission repair.

/ September 12, 2022

Read the ruling here.

