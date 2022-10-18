Tuesday, October 18, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Volkswagen emissions

SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit remanded a punitive damages calculation involving “emissions defeat devices” installed in certain Volkswagen and Audi vehicles, finding the lower court was wrong to set the maximum punitive damages at four times the compensatory damages award.

/ October 18, 2022

Click here to read the ruling.   

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...