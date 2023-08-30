Visa ducks class action over foreign exchange fees

A federal judge found the plaintiffs offered little to prove Visa made misrepresentations, let alone that they relied on them when they made overseas purchases.

OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — Finding repeated failures to prove Visa misrepresented its foreign exchange fees for overseas purchases, a federal judge on Wednesday tossed a class action against the credit giant with prejudice.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said that plaintiffs in the class action, claiming Visa committed violations of consumer protection laws, failed to fix key issues with their claims after multiple attempts. She closed the case, finding that “further amendment would be futile.”

The class action filed in 2021 centered on claims that Visa charges higher prices than what are reasonable for credit card transactions processed overseas. According to the plaintiffs, the company charged inflated amounts on foreign transactions, called foreign exchange fees, when they used their cards. They said they also filed multiple lawsuits against their banks, claiming breach of their cardholder agreements over the foreign exchange rates they said they saw on their bank statements.

Rogers said in a six-page order issued Wednesday that the threshold issue revolved around whether the plaintiffs adequately proved they relied on the misrepresentations they say Visa made about foreign exchange fees charged for transactions processed outside the United States.

To prove a company misrepresented its services or made false statements, plaintiffs must adequately demonstrate that they relied on deceptive or misleading statements while doing business with the company. The plaintiffs say in filings that they had no reason to believe that foreign exchange rates applied to their billing statements were “anything other than wholesale market rates selected in good faith.”

But Rogers said that was insufficient evidence to plead reliance on any misrepresentation by Visa.

“Plaintiffs do not allege having reviewed the cardmember agreements with the banks that issued their Visa-branded credit cards or otherwise becoming aware of Visa’s FX rate-related conduct,” Rogers wrote “Nor do plaintiffs point to any specific misrepresentations by Visa, instead simply alluding to Visa not having provided them with ‘the whole truth.’”

Rogers said the plaintiffs’ claims therefore failed as a matter of law, without having provided the proof she asked for. This failure also proved fatal for the claims under state consumer protection statutes, and a quasi-contract claim.

The judge said that the plaintiffs have had multiple opportunities to fix the deficiencies in their claims as she had asked, and therefore dismissed the case with prejudice.

Attorneys for both parties did not respond to requests for comment before press time.