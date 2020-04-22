Virus Vaccine Chief Says He Was Fired for Questioning Drug Trump Praised

A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets in New Delhi, India. Chloroquine and a similar drug, hydroxychloroquine, have been pushed by President Donald Trump after some early tests suggested the drugs might curb coronavirus entering cells. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Rick Bright, the doctor who said Wednesday he was ousted from his role overseeing a federal office tasked with coronavirus vaccine development because he put science ahead of politics, is a perfect stranger to President Donald Trump – at least, to hear the president tell it.

During the White House coronavirus taskforce briefing Wednesday night, and on the heels of a blistering statement from Bright in which he detailed his removal from the role of director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and as deputy assistant secretary for the Health and Human Service’s preparedness division.

“I never heard of him,” Trump told reporters Wednesday night. “If a guy says he was pushed out of a job maybe he was, maybe he wasn’t. You would have to hear the other side. I don’t know him.”

This is a developing story.