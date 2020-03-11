Virus Toll Exceeds 118,000, With 4,281 Deaths

PARIS (AFP) — The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 118,554, with 4,281 deaths, across 110 countries and territories by 0900 GMT Wednesday, according to a tally compiled from official sources.

Since 1700 GMT on Tuesday, 1,214 new cases and 30 new deaths have been reported.

China — excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macau — where the epidemic emerged at the end of December had 80,778 cases, of which 3,158 were fatal. There have been 24 new infections and 22 deaths since 1700 GMT Tuesday, while 61,475 people have recovered from the virus.

Outside China, 37,776 cases have been recorded around the world since the epidemic began, including 1,123 deaths. Some 1,190 cases are new, with eight new deaths.

The most affected countries after China are Italy (10,149 cases, 631 deaths), Iran (8,042 cases, 291 deaths), South Korea (7,755 cases, 54 deaths), and France (1,784 cases, 33 deaths).

Since 1700 GMT on Tuesday, China, Spain, France and the United States have recorded new deaths.

Brunei and Turkey confirmed the first coronavirus cases on their territory.

Asia recorded a total at 0900 GMT Wednesday of 90,511 cases (3,230 deaths), Europe 18,110 cases (716 deaths), the Middle East 8,566 cases (299 deaths), US and Canada 989 cases (29 deaths), Latin America and the Caribbean 138 cases (two deaths), Oceania 129 cases (three deaths), Africa 111 cases (two deaths).

This assessment was carried out using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization.

Criteria for counting victims and coronavirus screening practices vary from country to country.

