WASHINGTON — The Washington Post sued the State Department in federal court for information on U.S. diplomats’ visits to Wuhan, China in 2018, regarding the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s “studies on bat coronaviruses,” and the diplomats’ urging the U.S. to provide support to the lab, “because its research on bat coronaviruses was important but dangerous,” and the U.S. refusal to provide such support.

