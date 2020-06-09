Virginia Temporarily Blocked From Removing Robert E. Lee Monument

A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is seen during protests in Richmond, Va., on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Courthouse News photo/Brad Kutner)

RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — A circuit court judge in Richmond, Virginia, Monday night issued a temporary injunction blocking the removal of a Civil War monument just as George Floyd protests began to wind down in the former capital of the Confederacy.

An official copy of the injunction was not immediately available, but according to the court docket, plaintiff William Gregory filed suit Tuesday against Governor Ralph Northam and Joe Damico — director of the state’s Department of General Services — and a temporary injunction was granted in the case later in the day.

A Facebook page called The Monument Avenue Preservation Group announced the injunction Monday evening. According to the group’s page they seek to “preserve, protect, maintain and celebrate the Civil War commemorative monuments on Richmond’s Monument Ave.”

A copy of the injunction circulated on that page and elsewhere online indicates the case pertains to a statute of Robert E. Lee, located on Monument Avenue in Richmond.

The injunction, which indicates the plaintiff is likely to prevail on his claims, orders the state to hold off on removing the statue for 10 days.

Following several days of protests in the city over racism and police brutality, stemming from the death of George Floyd, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, announced on Thursday a plan to remove the Lee statue.

Northam spokesperson Alena Yarmosky said the governor was still reviewing the order, but “remains committed to removing this divisive symbol from Virginia’s capital city.”

“We’re confident in his authority to do so,” she added.

The 21-foot, 12-ton Lee sculpture sits in the middle of the city’s Monument Avenue, which is lined with four other statues of Confederate leaders. Lee’s monument is unique because it is the only state-owned Confederate statue on the strip.

Thousands have taken over main roads in Richmond, including the city’s Mayor Levar Stoney, in recent days. Removal of civil war monuments, which are littered throughout the city, was among the protesters’ demands. Other requests, such as a mental health crisis response system for police, were also granted following the massive public displays.

The events were initially rowdy with some looting and the burning of a city bus, and the local police department struck back. On May 31, the police arrested more than 200 people, and the next day, protesters at the Lee statute were tear gassed 30 minutes ahead of a newly implemented curfew.

Richmond police have since apologized for using the gas, and protesters, numbering in the thousands, have continued to demonstrate, using the base of the Lee monument as a meeting space.

Long an issue for civil rights-minded Virginians, this past winter the state’s Democrat-controlled General Assembly rolled back a state law banning the removal of such monuments. Cities like Richmond have already announced plans to use the new, 60-day process to remove the hulking monuments to the Confederacy when the new law goes into effect next month.

But that legislative effort applied only to statues on city land, and Richmond’s Lee statue is unique, according to Northam, because it is owned by the state. He says this allows him to work with the Virginia Department of Government Services to remove the statue “as soon as possible” and “put it in storage” until a decision could be made about its future.

The question of whether Northam has the authority to remove the statue is one for scholars and lawyers. However, recent efforts to remove statues on state-owned land suggest legislation will be required.

The state’s famous adherence to Dillon’s Rule often forces courts to side with legislators when powers are not explicitly defined.

After seeing Democrats on the road to success with their efforts to remove Civil War monuments, freshmen Delegate Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg, whose district includes the conservative Liberty University, submitted a bill which hoped to remove former U.S. Senator Harry Byrd’s statue from the capitol grounds. Byrd was vehemently opposed to desegregation of public schools.

The effort failed — for fairly convoluted reasons — but it suggests the removal of statues from state land might necessitate the members of the General Assembly

To that end, Delegate Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, has since announced the intention to submit legislation for the removal of Byrd’s statue during the 2021 session.