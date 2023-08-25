Virginia Tech grad turns tables on social media harassment with lawsuit

Social media users bullied and harassed a fellow student after wrongly identifying her as a person caught on video using a racial epithet.

FAIRFAX, Va. (CN) — A Fairfax County judge on Friday refused to dismiss defamation claims against one of nearly 100 defendants accused of threatening and harassing a young woman.

In a lawsuit making its way through Fairfax County Circuit Court, Ellie Van Beuren, a recent graduate of Virginia Tech, contends 100 defendants — many not known by name — wrongly claimed that she was the woman using the n-word in a video circulating online. She was not.

Her claims include defamation and harassment by computer and she seeks $2.7 million in damages. She was initially identified only as Jane Doe, although a lawyer in the case said a proposed order will lift her anonymity.

Her case is both defamation lawsuit and a cautionary tale, arriving as concern grows about the use and misuse of social media. Four out of 10 Americans have experienced online harassment, according to the Pew Research Center. Most of them don’t take their story to court.

In court Friday, Judge Grace Burke Carroll observed that some young social media users "don't understand the gravity of their words."

In the video, a young woman attending a party hugs a Black man and says, “I never met an n----- in my life.”

The posting on the Yik Yak website charged that this occurred on the Virginia Tech campus and the woman was a sorority member.

With shoot-first bravado, accusations and denunciations targeted the young woman. Beyond Yik Yak, the news traveled via Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Some posts suggested Van Beuren should be expelled; others were lewd and threatening.

“Everyone knows it’s you,” wrote one of the users. “The school might cover your ass a few more months but you’re done.”

Another encouraged Virginia Tech to take action, according to the lawsuit: “@virginia tech what are your plans for this racist student. The student body needs to be protected from racists in 2023 America.”

One person posted a note on the career-oriented LinkedIn addressed to a company where Van Beuren had interned: “It would be deeply concerning to have her representing your company.”

Name calling or a true threat?

At one point Friday, attorneys attempted to decode the slang used online by students.

Defendant Nahomi Samson is accused of writing an Instagram message that said, "Hey whore it's on sight when I see you."

Samson's lawyer argued that the expression is not precise enough to constitute a threat.

The Urban Dictionary online defines "on sight" as "to inform someone that you WILL engage in a serious physical altercation with them WHENEVER, WHERE EVER & AROUND WHOM EVER upon YOUR eye contact of their PRESENCE without ANY discussion."

The online resource is a website "where people say random things," observed Sheridan England, Samson's attorney. On sight "doesn't have any intrinsic meaning," he said, and iis not a true threat.

But Samson was "threatening to harm her on sight, which demonstrates a clear intent to place her (Van Beuren) in fear of bodily harm." the plaintiff's attorney Brandon Elledge of Holland Knight said in a brief. He contended that this was a threat, sent in a direct message.

The judge agreed.

Back to school — or to court

Some of the students have written apologetic letters and have settled their end of the case. But it is unclear whether they believe what they did was wrong, or just wrong in this case.

Keebar Deressa wrote a response to the lawsuit, reasoning, “In the post which I was replying to, there was no ill intent or harm meant to be done. I was only distributing the information I received from my own trusted resources in order to call out any non-inclusive behavior, which I believe does not belong on any college campus.”

Shreef Kebaish, a Virginia Tech student, apologized for saying “let’s ruin this bitch’s life" in a post.

“I should have done my own research and confirmed the true identity of the woman in the video before publicly making such a serious accusation," Kebaish wrote. "I deeply regret the impact that my false and threatening post has had on Van Beuren, her sorority, and her family.”

For him, the case is over. For some of the others, it goes forward. Another hearing is set for September.