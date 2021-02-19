Virginia Senate Committee Kills Cyber Flashing Bill

The committee’s only two female members voted in support of the effort which sought to compare the unsolicited sexual images to a kind of digital indecent exposure.

Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler, D-Virginia Beach, speaking before the Virginia Senate’s Judiciary Committee Thursday, 2/18/21, via Twitter.

RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — Virginia’s state Senate nixed a bill aiming to make unsolicited pictures of genitals or sex acts illegal after citing First Amendment concerns in a hearing Thursday.

“Sending an obscene picture should require consent from the recipient,” argued Delegate Kelly Convirs-Fowler, D-Virginia Beach, of her bill which sailed through the state’s House with unanimous consent.

“Sending one without consent should be the equivalent of cyber flashing,” she said.

Convirs-Fowler defended the effort during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing by saying the bill came from constituents who had been victimized by unwanted sexual photos sent via email, text or even during video streamed events.

A realtor, the delegate said the public-forward face and name her profession requires gives ample opportunity for someone to exploit an unfettered audience. A colleague’s recent conference, the Democrat said, was infiltrated by such a display and much to the Zoom event host’s shock it “wasn’t discovered for several minutes.”

But pushback on the effort came swift from fellow Democrats as the legally-minded committee punted hypotheticals which they argued could see the law struck in the courts.

“I started dating before these phones existed so this wasn’t a thing back in the day,” quipped state Senator Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, before expressing concern about how someone could “differentiate between a picture that’s consensual or not consensual.”

Senator Joseph Morrissey, D-Richmond, said the law as written would face a strict scrutiny standard, or a test against constitutional issues, if applied and the broadness of the measure could include photos of paintings or sculptures in museums.

“To say this bill has First Amendment, herculean constitutional problems is the understatement of the century,” said the lawmaker who spent a year in jail for sending sexual photos of a former underage receptionist to a long-time friend in 2013.

So-called cyber flashing laws have gained popularity since New York and Texas passed similar measures in recent years.

Houston area firm Queenan Law wrote in a blog post the Texas law required the photo to have not been sent without “express consent” to qualify as a violation under the law. Images of sexual activity, an erect penis under clothing or a nude person could carry both civil and criminal charges as long as it was undesired.

But First Amendment concerns have muddled such efforts for as long as they’ve been on the books.

“Photographs and visual recordings are inherently expressive and… there is no need to conduct a case-specific inquiry into whether these forms of expression convey a particularized message,” wrote Texas Appeals Court Judge James Worthen as he reversed the conviction of offender Jordan Bartlett Jones and struck the law as overly broad.

But Danielle Citron, a law professor at the University of Virginia, argued instead that attempts to limit the offense should be examined more as a technical enhancement to existing harassment laws.

“While the problem might present itself as potentially solved by arguing that the content could be permissibly censorable as obscene, modern technology’s rapid development should perhaps instead inspire a reexamination of when a photograph or video becomes an action rather than speech,” she wrote, comparing it to modern day cyber stalking laws.

She also pointed to recent polling which showed half of all millennial women had been sent a sexual photo and 3 out of 4 of those who received them said they were unwanted.

“On the whole, cyber flashing and unsolicited ‘dick pics’ cause sufficient harm that state legislatures should take the problem seriously,” she wrote.

Convirs-Fowler similarly compared the law to a kind of digital indecent exposure.

“Everybody is talking about ‘What happens if?’ Well right now it’s illegal if it’s in person,” she said before pointing to the real life impact the unwanted behavior was having.

“We’ve got to try something,” she added before the body voted 8-5 with one abstention to pass it by indefinitely with the group’s only two female members voting in support of the effort.