Virginia prosecutors rest perjury case against school administrator

As the prosecution's case concluded, Chief Judge Douglas L. Fleming Jr., denied a motion by Byard's lawyer, Jennifer Leffler, to strike the case for insufficient evidence.

LEESBURG, Va. (CN) — Virginia prosecutors rested their case late Wednesday against Wayde Byard, a school administrator charged with perjuring himself during an investigation into the handling of two campus rape cases.

In the second day of testimony, jurors watched a video of a scuffle that erupted at a June 2021 school board meeting --attended by Byard — one month after the first rape. His perjury charge stems from statements made to a grand jury that he did not know about the first alleged sexual assault until months later.

As the prosecution's case concluded, Chief Judge Douglas L. Fleming Jr., denied a motion by Byard's lawyer, Jennifer Leffler, to strike the case for insufficient evidence.

Ruling from the bench, Fleming recounted the testimony of a school principal who remembered giving Byard an account of rape accusations immediately.

"I told him everything," Fleming said, reading from personal notes of the testimony. "This was bad."

The case against Byard stems from an investigation over the system’s handling of two separate attacks by the same assailant -— one in May 2021 at Stone Bridge High School and the other in October 2021 at Broad Run High School. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin ordered the probe and Jason Miyares, attorney general, empaneled a grand jury.

In the second day of trial, Theo Stamos and Jason Faw, attorneys with Miyares' office, focused on the argument that Byard must have known what was going on. Witnesses included Jessica Smith, the victim’s mother, who was present during the raucous school board meeting after the assault, when her husband, furious, scuffled with deputies. Smith can be heard shouting "my daughter was raped at school."

Later, Smith went to the school administration building. Byard met briefly with her. "I asked him about an incident report," she remembered, adding that Byard "dismissively" told her such reports were handled by the police.

But the day also included testimony that pointed to the complicated nature of adolescent sexuality and the narrow line separating voluntary from involuntary. Ashley Ellis, Loudoun's deputy superintendent, testified about notes she wrote about the incident at the time: The girl was "allegedly anally penetrated," but also, the girl "arranged to have sex in bathroom."

As a communications officer for the school system, Byard is not a guidance counselor. He is also not in a disciplinary role, as Leffler has pointed out. After the first sexual assault, Byard's role was to help craft a statement for the school community to explain the presence of the sheriff's department at the school.

One of the central questions circling in testimony is whether he -- among others — was reluctant to label the case rape, as the first assault has also been described as a boyfriend-girlfriend relationship "gone sideways."

The trial will continue Thursday. Separately, former Loudoun school superintendent Scott Ziegler faces misdemeanor charges regarding his role in handling the issue.