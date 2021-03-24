Virginia Governor Set to Sign Landmark Bill Abolishing Death Penalty

Virginia’s history as the nation’s top executioner comes to an end with a stroke of Democratic Governor Ralph Northam’s pen.

This undated file photo shows the execution chamber at the Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt, Va. (Virginia Department of Corrections via AP, File)

JARRATT, Va. (CN) — Ending Virginia’s history as the leading executioner in the country, Governor Ralph Northam is expected to sign a bill Wednesday banning the use of the death penalty in the state.

Virginia is ranked second for executions since 1976, when capital punishment was reinstated following a short reprieve from the U.S. Supreme Court, which found it was disproportionately used against Black citizens. Going back to the state’s founding in 1788, records show it leads the nation in executions with over 1,270 people killed by the state.

Northam’s signing event is all the more impactful as he will put his signature on the bill in the halls of Greensville Correctional Center, a rural state jail in Jarratt that houses the state’s death chamber.

The Democratic governor will be joined by Virginia Delegate Mike Mullin, D-Norfolk, and state Senator Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, who both worked on the final version of the bill.

With Wednesday’s bill signing, Virginia joins 22 other states in abolishing capital punishment. Two men remain on death row in Virginia. Their sentences will be commuted and turned into life without the possibility of parole.

Shari Silberstein, executive director of the New York-based social justice advocacy group Equal Justice USA, helped push the legislature and hailed the effort when it passed both of the state’s lawmaking chambers in February. She noted the state’s history as the capital of the Confederacy and the legacy the death penalty played in sustaining deep-rooted racism in the state’s justice system.

“Over the past year, millions of Americans witnessed the murders of Black people by police, violent suppression of protests, and finally a spree of vicious executions by the last presidential administration,” she wrote in a statement. “Virginia is taking action on our collective horror and will become an example for a nation that needs to reconcile.”

Abolishing the death penalty was supported by a majority of Virginians, 56%, according to recent polling from the Wason Center. Yet the state’s Republican party, reeling from losing control of the House of Delegates two years ago, hopes to exploit the rollback in an effort to take back the chamber this fall, when every statewide office goes before voters.

Among the two remaining death-row inmates who will benefit from the new law is Thomas A. Porter. He was sentenced to death in 2007 for the killing of Officer Stanley Cornell Reaves, a member of the Norfolk Police Department, during a robbery two years prior.

Even some who worked within the state’s execution system opposed maintaining the death penalty.

Corrections officer Jerry Givens claims to have participated in over 65 state-run executions during his 17-year tenure with the Virginia Department of Corrections. But following his retirement in 1999, he turned to activism against capital punishment.

“The people who pass these bills, they don’t have to do it,” he told lawmakers in a 2010 hearing as the state considered an effort to expand the death penalty to those convicted of being an accomplice to murder. “The people who do the executions, they’re the ones who suffer through it.”

Givens, who spoke across the U.S. and internationally on the topic, died at age 67 of the coronavirus in March 2020. Just ahead of his death, he reached out to the Death Penalty Information Center in what would be his last public missive.

“With this coronavirus that has taken control over our country,” he wrote to the group, “executions should be the last thing on the list. Let us join together and pray that things will get better.”