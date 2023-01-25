Wednesday, January 25, 2023 | Back issues
Violent police allegations survive

GREENBELT, Md. — A federal judge in Maryland declined to dismiss a hotel patron’s claims against police officers who allegedly attacked her after she called them during an argument with her then-boyfriend. Though they accompanied her to the former partner’s car, she says they dumped her belongings in the parking lot and pushed her toward them, then punched her when she waved them away.

/ January 25, 2023

Read the ruling here.

