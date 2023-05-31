Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Vineyard Wind Project

BOSTON — A federal court in Massachusetts denied a group of fisheries’ request for a preliminary injunction against the Department of the Interior, which approved the Vineyard Wind Project, a planned offshore wind farm 15 miles from the state’s coast. They could not show a likelihood of success on the merits or make the case they would suffer irreparable harm.

/ May 31, 2023

Read the ruling here.

