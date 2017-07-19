Venezuela Protesters Block Streets as General Strike Looms

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Protesters have set up spontaneous roadblocks across Venezuela’s capital a day before a general strike planned by opponents of government plans to rewrite the constitution.

Homemade barricades blocked streets throughout Caracas on Wednesday morning, paralyzing activity. Some public bus lines also shut down, forcing passengers to walk miles to work.

Venezuela’s government intends to hold a July 30 election to select an assembly charged with rewriting the nation’s charter. President Nicolas Maduro’s allies have called on the assembly to impose executive-branch authority over the few remaining institutions outside the control of the ruling party.

Renowned conductor Gustavo Dudamel, a target of criticism for his closeness to the government, came out against the assembly in a New York Times op-ed Wednesday.

