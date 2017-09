CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega Diaz says she has asked the country’s supreme court to annul the government’s effort to rewrite the constitution.

Ortega Diaz’s announcement at a news conference deeps her differences with the government of President Nicolas Maduro amid a wave of opposition protests now in its third month.

