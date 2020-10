LAS VEGAS — A Nevada judge granted final approval to a $800 million settlement by casino company MGM Resorts International and its insurers to more than 4,400 relatives and victims of the 2017 Las Vegas Strip shooting. This payment will settle dozens of lawsuits related to the shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 850 at an open-air concert near the Mandalay Bay resort.

