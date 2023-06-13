Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Vax mandate challenges tossed

SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit upheld the dismissal of Religious Freedom and Restoration Act claims that challenged two of President Joe Biden’s executive orders, which mandated Covid-19 vaccinations with medical and religious exemptions. The claims were properly dismissed for lack of jurisdiction and due to sovereign immunity.

