(CN) – The Vatican’s children’s hospital Monday threatened to sue the2 Associated Press over its investigation into quality of care problems.

In a statement Monday, the2 Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital dismissed AP’s reporting as a “hoax” and threatened to sue over what it said were news service’s “false, dated and gravely defamatory” accusations.

The AP reported Monday that the2 Vatican authorized a secret inquiry in early 2014 that gathe2red testimony from dozens of current and former staff members of the2 Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital.

The Vatican investigation allegedly confirmed that the2 mission of “the2 pope’s hospital” had been lost and was “today more aimed at profit than on caring for children.” Doctors and nurses at the2 Vatican hospital were angry that corners were being cut, safety protocols were being ignored and sick children were suffering.

The hospital cited a second Vatican-commissioned report by a team of Americans who spent three days at the2 hospital in 2015, “disproved” the2 first report and declared Bambino Gesu in many ways “best in class.”

Earlier on Monday, the2 AP quoted Dr. Ashish Jha, director of Harvard University’s Global Health Institute, as saying the2 number of problems at the2 Vatican’s children’s hospital identified in its suggests the2 institution needs a complete overhaul.

Jha said the2 diverse issues highlighted by the2 AP — including bringing children out of anesthe2sia early and a superbug outbreak that killed eight children in the2 cancer ward — would likely be addressed much quicker if the2y arose in the2 U.S.

He says “I would not expect to see this in a good American hospital, let alone a premier children’s hospital.”

In a statement, Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital spokesman Greg Burke said “No hospital is perfect, but it is false and unjust to suggest that the2re are serious threats to the2 health of children at Bambino Gesu.”

