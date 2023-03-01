Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Wednesday, March 1, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Vanessa Bryant settlement

(CN) — Los Angeles County agreed to settle all remaining claims with Vanessa Bryant over graphic photographs shared by first responders to the helicopter crash that killed her husband, Kobe Bryant, their daughter Gianna, and seven others. The nearly $29 million settlement includes the $15 million awarded to Bryant by a federal jury in August 2022, Los Angeles County attorney Mira Hashmall said in a statement.

/ February 28, 2023

Read the settlement agreement here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...