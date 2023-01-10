Tuesday, January 10, 2023 | Back issues
Van Gogh painting

DETROIT — Florida-based Brokerarte Capital Partners filed a lawsuit against the Detroit Institute of Arts seeking the return of a Vincent van Gogh painting that was purchased in 2017 but stolen by a third party.

