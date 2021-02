SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A federal court in New York dismissed seven families’ claims alleging that the state’s mandatory school immunization requirements are too “burdensome and narrow.” The court found the requirements relate to the state’s public health goal of having a high vaccination rate among children and to ensure that medical exemptions are issued for “medical reasons based on evidence-based guidance,” and the families haven’t stated a constitutional violation or federal claim.

