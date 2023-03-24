Friday, March 24, 2023
Vaccine mandates

NEW ORLEANS — The Fifth Circuit en banc upheld a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate for federal employees. The preliminary injunction maintains the status quo without requiring employees to make irreversible medical decisions, and allows both parties to proceed to the merits if this case is not rendered moot by the scheduled end of the Covid emergency declaration on May 11.

/ March 23, 2023
A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial at St. George's University hospital in London, on Oct. 7, 2020. (Alastair Grant/AP)

