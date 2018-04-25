VA Pick Denies Democrat Claims He Crashed Car While Drunk

(CN) — Embattled Veterans Affairs nominee Dr. Ronny Jackson on Wednesday denied allegations he was involved in a drunken car wreck.

Jackson told reporters at the White House he “never wrecked a car,” adding “I have no idea where that is coming from.” He says he’s moving forward with his nomination.

The allegation that Jackson was drunk and crashed a government vehicle, was included in a summary released by Senate Democrats, who also claim Jackson recklessly prescribed drugs, had his own private stock of controlled substances and created a hostile work environment for his co-workers.

The Democrats said Wednesday their summary is based on conversations with 23 of Jackson’s colleagues and former colleagues, and, among other things, it claims he was nicknamed “Candyman” by White House staff because he would provide prescriptions without paperwork.

Drugs he purportedly prescribed included Ambien, used for sleep, and Provigil, used to help wake up.

The colleagues and former colleagues also told congressional staffers that there were multiple incidents of drunkenness on duty.

The Senate Veterans Affairs Committee indefinitely postponed Jackson’s confirmation hearing, which had been scheduled for Wednesday.

But the White House has rallied behind Jackson, pointing to his past work as a physician to Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said during a briefing with reporters Wednesday, that, “Dr. Jackson’s record as a White House physician has been impeccable.”

Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson, chair of the Senate committee, said Jackson “deserves a hearing and he’s going to get it” to address complaints made against him of “unprofessional behaviors.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Like this: Like Loading...